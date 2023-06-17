“What else can happen to me?”, the PP candidate, Ángela Gaona, wondered a few weeks ago, when an operator painted a zebra crossing bordering a parked car, in a photo that went viral. Well, yes, an unexpected drop in votes awaited him that subtracted two councilors and snatched an absolute majority, which has been followed by a week of rumors and secret meetings between the opposition parties for a possible pact that would unseat the PP from the town hall.

Upon receiving the command baton that Visitación Martínez carried in the last three legislatures, he has been able to take oxygen for four years. The popular people from Pinata have also breathed, after seeing their presence in danger on the third floor of the Consistory. So much so that the old guard of the party made threats of sacrificing anything to secure the chair through a pact with Vox, led by Antonio Martínez Aniorte, who was one of their own.

Any formula could have found enough heat this week to engender a government pact, but Gaona has been saved by the red lines that have both a grown Vox -with 5 councilors, three more than in 2019- closed to sit down with the Socialists, such as a PSOE -with one less mayor (4)- willing to jump into the water with pants, as their candidate in the campaign, José Lorenzo Martínez, did, rather than give the ultra-right a little push to the Government.

Aware of the need for dialogue, Gaona reached out to his opposition and launched the challenge of carrying out a four-year plan with “250 concrete and realistic measures, which we will always implement hand in hand with the neighbors to improve their day.” a day”.

He promised “improved accessibility, sustainability, cleanliness and safety.” He renewed the commitment to “solve the needs of neighborhoods and districts”, which one legislature after another remains in the dark. He announced a more modern public administration, with new communication channels, spaces for debate and citizen participation.