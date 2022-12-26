After months of drought, Fernando Hierro’s board of directors has managed to bring reinforcements to the ranks of Chivas. Yesterday, those from Verde Valle made in the first official instance the return of Víctor ‘Pocho’ Guzmán to the club where he was born, in the same way, the group from Guadalajara announced the arrival of Daniel Ríos, another youth squad formed within the forces basic of Chivas and that after a long stint in soccer in the United States returns with the herd in search of a revenge.
In the case of Guzmán, there was a man from Chivas who was directly sacrificed within the squad and who also served as a bargaining chip so that Víctor could return to Verde Valle, it is Jesús ‘Canelo’ Angulo. While Daniel Ríos was a completely independent transfer from the footballers that Guadalajara has on the squad, however, his arrival has also taken its toll on a footballer from the club. Ángel Zaldívar must leave the team to hand over his position to the man who has recently arrived from MLS.
After several cycles within Chivas where little happened with him, “Chelo” will cease to be a man of the herd in the following hours, he did not convince Paunovic and with the signing of Ríos, the return of Macías and the presence of Ormeño, his continuity is unnecessary. Ángel will sign in the following hours with the Atlético de San Luis club from San Luis, a club to which he will arrive with the task of being the replacement for Abel Hernández.
