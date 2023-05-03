Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 11:13



Ángel Ferrández Izquierdo was appointed president of the Academy of Sciences of the Region of Murcia. In this way, the UMU Professor returns to lead this institution that he founded and built in the year 2000 and where he promoted science and technology in multiple initiatives. In addition, his new team made up of two academics was also presented: Isabel Saura Llamas, as General Secretary, and Ángela Molina Gómez, as treasurer; and two academics: Alberto Tárraga Tomás, Vice President, and Pascual Lucas Saorín, as librarian.

“The Academy is now celebrating its 23rd anniversary and I face the new mandate with the illusion and commitment that this institution will continue to be the regional benchmark for the development, promotion and dissemination of science and excellent regional scientists”, confessed Ferrández Izquierdo, who assumes the command with the firm intention of completing the list of Academicians of Number, Honor and Corresponding with the most outstanding scientists and researchers on the regional, national and international scene; to obtain the qualification of Real for the institution; and to start a search for sponsorship that allows you to expand your range of activities.

investiture act



The inauguration, which took place on April 26 at the Ministry’s premises, was chaired by Juan María Vázquez, Minister for the Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research, and was attended by the Governing Boards of the Academy, incoming and outgoing, and a large group of number academics.

The new president thanked the work carried out by the previous team led by the outgoing president Ángel Pérez Ruzafa in a “very endearing” act that ended with the words of the director, Juan María Vázquez, reaching out to the new governing board so that it continues to be regional benchmark in the promotion of science.