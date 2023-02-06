Real Murcia has not yet informed about what has happened with the signing of Ange Chibozo, a footballer announced by the grana club at 11:40 p.m. on January 31 and who, it seems, will not wear the grana shirt for the remainder of the season . And it is that this attacker, a native of Benin, has been summoned today by Amiens for the dispute of a match against Metz belonging to the French Ligue 2. Neither did Mario Simón want to delve into this matter in the press conference prior to the clash against Real Sociedad B.