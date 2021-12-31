With Android 12 finally being released to developers, now everyone wants to know when their phone or tablet will receive the expected OS update.

As with all major Android versions, Pixel devices are the first to access the latest features. With BETA versions being released on more and more devices, there is an expectation regarding the final release of the new version of Android.

Because of this greater openness, Android 12 is available for bug reports from users themselves and quick fixes. Keeping in mind that in theory, there should be a total of four betas released before the final version.

The first updates are only valid for smartphones and tablets purchased at retail, as the devices sold by operators have profound changes and Android 12 still needs to pass through their hands, before reaching mobile phones. If your device is in this case, it’s safe to say that there is no target date for it.

Besides the date, another curiosity is about ‘what changes with the new version?’. The changes, in fact, are small, focusing on a changed look and that can have dynamic themes, along with interesting internal tweaks like more control over the notifications that reach the device.

Google Pixel

As with all Android releases, Google Pixel owners will receive Android 12 the day it is released. Barring any setbacks, we hope to see the first beta for Pixel owners arrive in May.

So, the final release is slated for sometime later this year, and according to the schedule provided by Google, Android 12 should hit everyone in September. These are the Pixel devices we hope to see get Android 12:

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Android 12 marks the end of support for the good old Pixel 2 and 2 XL, which was to be expected considering Google’s previous three-year commitment to device updates.

asus

Asus tends to update its devices for two years, a rule that reaches intermediate and high-end devices. It is very fast when delivering the update, even releasing the manual installation of the package with Android 12 (I don’t recommend this type of update). Knowing this, we are like this:

ROG Phone 5 and 5s (Second Quarter 2022)

ROG Phone 3 and Zenfone 7 (first half of 2022)

The Zenfone 8 and 8 Flip started receiving Android 12 in December 2021.

Motorola

A company that was once at the top of the list for software updates has slowly become one of the companies that has been letting its users down. Bearing in mind that Motorola is preparing to launch several new smartphones in the national market, they will probably still arrive with Android 10, contrary to our expectations.

In fact, when the company shared its plans to update devices to Android 11, it stated that many of those devices would not receive the Android 12 update.

Motorola has yet to share a timeline of when it expects to release the Android 12 update for recently released products. However, the company confirmed that the Edge+ and Moto RAZR would receive the update. Therefore, we should soon have a more concrete answer about the update schedule.

Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola razr

Moto G200

Moto G100

Motorcycle G71

Moto G60

Moto G60s

Moto G51

Motorcycle G41

Motorcycle G31

Moto G30

Moto G20

Moto G10

Motorola G10 Power

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge Plus

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola One Fusion

Motorola One Hyper

Motorola Moto G Fast

Motorola G 5G Plus

Motorola Moto G Power

Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

Motorola Moto G Power (2022)

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)

Motorola One 5G Ace

Motorola One 5G

LG

Even after leaving the mobile phone market, LG is still offering support for the devices and that means updates are coming. The list of devices that should receive Android 12, based on official information and rumors, is this:

Velvet 5G

G8X

Velvet (LTE)

G8S

wing

K52

K42

V50S

V50

V60

G8

Q31

Q52

Q92 5G

Updates should start in February 2022, always first in South Korea and then Android 12 arrives for cell phones sold outside the company’s country.

realme

Realme does a good job when it comes to system updates. The company will release Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 for Realme X2 Pro, as well as Realme 7 Pro in March. That said, Android 11 is no longer the only new thing on the market since Google recently announced the release of the Android 12 Developer Preview for Google Pixels.

As of last year, we expect Realme to be one of the first OEMs to offer the Android 12 update with its Realme UI 3.0 interface to its flagship smartphone for 2021. Since Realme doesn’t have a clear policy for software updates, it is It’s hard to say which devices will get the next Android 12 update. But we can build on previous updates.

Realme GT

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50i

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme Narzo 30

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50i

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme Narzo 30

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme X7 Max 5G

Realme X7 Pro Ultra

Realme X7

Realme X7 Pro

Realme X3

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X50 Pro Player

Realme X50m 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 5G

Realme Q3 Pro Carnival

Realme Q3 Pro 5G

Realme Q3 5G

Realme Q3i 5G

Realme V11s 5G

Realme V13 5G

Realme V11 5G

Realme V15 5G

Realme C25Y

Realm C25

Realme C25s

Realme 8s 5G

Realme 8i

Realme 8 5G

Realme 8

Realme 8 Pro

Realme 7i

Realme 7 5G

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7

Realme 6S

Realme 6

Realme 6 Pro

Samsung

Every year Samsung accelerates more its list of updates and sometimes increases the number of devices that will receive the new system. With Android 12, the company has already started the updates and the list goes like this (from the closest update to the one that will take the longest time to happen):

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 3

Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2 (5G and 4G)

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra and S20 FE

Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy A72

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+

Galaxy Note 10e and Note 10

Galaxy A52 and A52 5G

Galaxy M62

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy A51

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 and S6 Lite

Galaxy A32 5G and A71

Galaxy M21s, M31, M51, M22 and M32

Galaxy Tab A7 and A7 Lite

Galaxy A01, A21s, A31, A02s, A12, A22 and A32

Galaxy M12

Galaxy A02, A03s, A11, A12, A21s and A32

Galaxy M12

Sony

Sony is kind of giving up on the cellphone market, but it’s still betting a few chips on it. Android 12 should start arriving for some devices starting in January, in this list:

Xperia 1 III

Xperia 5 III

Xperia 1 II

Xperia 5 II

Xiaomi

Closing the list of devices that will receive Android 12, Xiaomi recently announced MIUI 13 based on Google’s latest mobile operating system, arriving first on the Xiaomi 12 (out-of-the-box). Based on concrete information and rumors, the list of cell phones that will be updated is this:

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi Mix 4

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 8 2021

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10s

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi K40 Pro+

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40

Redmi K30S

Poco X3 GT

Poco F3 GT

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco X3 Pro

well F3

Black Shark 4 Pro

Black Shark 4

Black Shark 3S

Black Shark 3 Pro

Black Shark 3

