The driver Magaly Medina announced, this Wednesday, September 6, the visit of Andrés Hurtado to the set of his program to tell unseen anecdotes from ‘La casa de Magaly’. However, the popular ‘Urraca’ mentioned that the presenter of ‘Saturday with Andrés’ He had a list of demanding requirements to meet if he made it to the television channel. Among them was having a large dressing room, Evian water, seasonal fruit and snacks. Andrés Hurtado was disappointed because they did not comply with the agreement.

“Look, can you focus this? The Evian water, well, I drink it every day. The seasonal fruit… there. But what does that Cuates have to do with it? he said unleashing Magaly’s laughter. “It’s that we don’t have money Andrés”, the driver replied.

#Andrés #Hurtado #asks #Evian #water #dressing #room #visit #Magaly #seasonal #fruits