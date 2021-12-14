It is not uncommon to hear that some people accuse video games of wreaking a lot of havoc on those who enjoy them. If they don’t insist that they create lazy people, they accuse them of promoting violence and even individualism. While these assertions are almost always directed towards shooters, now it was up to Roblox be the object of these.

Roblox is a seemingly harmless game that works more like a platform where you can create your own video game or enjoy the works of others. Yes you can find some shooters, but most of the adventures you find here are more for simple fantasy fun. However, information has emerged that seems to indicate that not everything is so innocent.

Roblox could be dangerous for children

The channel Youtube, People Make Games, has done research on Roblox. In a previous video he had already accused the game of taking advantage of those who create the experiences within its platform, since it gives them a very small percentage of the profits. Now he assures that it is a dangerous environment for children.

Roblox is quite a popular title, with 200 million players on U.S Y Europe. Most of these are very young users who could be at risk of labor exploitation and sexual harassment. Risks That Appear To Be Very High, Based On What You Found People Make Games in your research.

The video gives some examples of cases in which the safety of infants was put at risk within Roblox. One of them was related to sexual harassment by a 24-year-old user towards a young woman as young as 12 years old. The situation caused great psychological damage to the victim, however, his attacker was only denied access to the platform. But before losing his permissions, he moved his games to another account so he is still, in a way, active.

In addition to the risk of sexual harassment, there have been cases of labor exploitation. There are some teams of developers who find young creators and ‘invite’ them to work with them. Of course, this employment relationship occurs without any contract or way of ensuring that your rights will be respected. Maybe you want to pay more attention to your cousin who plays Roblox.

