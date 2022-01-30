Mexico.- The ISSSTE director, Pedro Zenteno Santaella, assured that he is under homeopathic treatment after contracting Covid-19, which provoked criticism from the scientific community.

Through his social networks, the director of the ISSSTE assured that he is well and is taking a homeopathy treatment against Covid-19, while he remains isolated while waiting to resume his work.

“I am fine, with mild symptoms, I am already under homeopathic medical treatment. In a few days I will return to my activities, while I am still on the lookout from home and isolated,” wrote Pedro Zenteno.

For the former Secretary of Health, Salomón Chertorivski, he is concerned that one of the heads of the health sector postulates homeopathy as a way to treat a potentially deadly disease.

“I hope he recovers soon. I wish I also value medical scienceChertorivski added.

Through his social networks, the infectologist Alejandro Macías assured that “homeopathy is water with sugar.”

“We must clarify that there is no such thing as a homeopathic treatment against Covid-19,” Macías said.

Guillermo Torre Amione, director of TecSalud shared: “Homeopathy vs Covid? I would say science and evidence have responded to Covid.”

For his part, virologist Andreu Comas wrote: “Mexico’s health is so bad that INSABI is run by an anthropologist, ISSSTE by a homeopath, and health by an anti-vaccine.”