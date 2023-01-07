We almost forgot about it. That “meaningful” face that turns purple, the liberating scream. And he, the unleashed Hadrian. Galliani in all the splendid cheering of him. How many times had we seen him in the stands at San Siro after a Milan goal indulge in celebrations that went down in history? Many, too many for those who don’t like the Rossoneri. Now he suffers for other colors. What came out of his mouth? Dunno, something that started with “but…”. He will tell us about it, the unleashed Adriano. With that black cap on his head to cover his scarce mane, his face distorted by his joy was even more beautiful (oh well, you know what we mean …), almost the scream framed, without bothering Munch. He brought to mind the extraordinary imitations of Teo Teocoli, with the white raincoat, and the same scream. The one that now has red and white colors and not red and black. But it remains a masterpiece. Even Palladino agrees: “he reminded me of Galliani from Milan, when I used to see him on TV as a kid”.