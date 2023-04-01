Carlo Ancelotti admits contact between him and Brazil. He said it at the press conference in Madrid: “It’s true, Brazil want me as coach and it’s a prospect that excites me. But there is a contract in place with Real Madrid and I intend to respect it.” The Italian coach therefore confirms the interest of the Seleçao, currently in the hands of Ramon Menezes. However, the contract with Real Madrid expires in 2024 and Ancelotti does not intend to interrupt it