In the press conference prior to Real Madrid’s match against Las Palmas, Carlo Ancelotti reviewed various current football issues, but in his words he highlighted the response to Cholo Simeone, who criticized a possible penalty in favor of Celta against the whites not whistled in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

“I don’t know why they are strange, these are things that happened 100 years ago,” the Atlético de Madrid coach had charged. In reaction, Ancelotti categorized: “These are things that are said for the gallery. The entire football world is aware of what Real Madrid represents in its 125 years of history. I guess they are thorns that hurt“.

Furthermore, the coach preferred not to answer a journalist’s question about Barça’s bad streak in the League, assuming responsibility for the defeat suffered against the Catalans in the final of the Spanish Super Cup: “I think you always have to improve. You have to learn. If you think you know everything, which is not the case for me, you have to learn and look at what’s new. If you think you know everything, you lower your level. I have to improve many things“.

“There are times when we don’t play well and I have to improve. The match against Barcelona is my responsibility and it is acceptable and fair that the fans whistle at me. The fans do not forget what we have done. This team is alive and will fight until the end. It doesn’t hurt me to be questioned, it’s part of my job. I feel equally supported by the club“Ancelotti commented on the whistles heard at the Santiago Bernabéu in the Copa del Rey match.





The coach did not mince words, harshly criticizing the schedule of the clash against Celta: “Not everyone is recovered. We have lowered the intensity in today’s training, just tactics. I have complained many times about the calendar. I can understand a game at half past nine in August, in the month of January I can’t.“.

On the other hand, regarding the match against Las Palmas, it gave rise to the possible reinstatement of David Alaba thirteen months later: “Alaba will be on the list, but he will not start. Let’s hope he can have minutes“, and then comment on the absence of Vinícius: “He has learned from the red. It is obvious that we are going to miss him,” Ancelotti said.