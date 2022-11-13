Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most successful coaches in the history of football. A showcase full of trophies obtained in all parts of Europe: Italy, France, Germany, Spain and England. Fabio Fazio’s guest at Che tempo che fa, Ancelotti talked about everything and more. Starting with the relationship with his son Davide, who is his deputy on the bench for the blancos: “We have a direct relationship, he can tell me things that maybe others don’t tell me like” what are you doing? “. calm”. The coach from Emilia had great teachers: “Liedholm impressed me a lot, he had charisma, he was nice. Sacchi on a technical level, on the other hand, was an innovator”. Then a hint to the var: “Before you rejoiced, now with the check you have to wait, but even when you concede a goal you have this lifeline, this possibility”.

Ancelotti, retracing his career, also focused on the great champions with whom he played and who he coached: “Van Basten, Baresi, Maldini, then Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic, Benzema, Vinicius. They are really many”. And he remains a coach who always wants to bring home a success: “Better to win by playing well than to lose by playing very well. If it is better to have strong players with a poor coach or to have poor players and a strong coach? With poor players you don’t win”. Then the surprise: a video of Ibrahimovic all for him: “Hello my Carlo, congratulations for everything you have done. You have won everything, you are unique. I was lucky to have you as a coach, but you too were lucky to have me as a player “. Ancelotti’s reply is honey: «Ibra is number one, behind this mask there is a professional, an altruist. He is a great player. “Finally, a joke about the future:” Full-time grandfather? No – he says laughing – I’m fine at Real. Life is good in Madrid “.