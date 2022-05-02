They arrived in Italy thanks to the commitment of Matteo Spiazzi, Veronese actor and director who was in Kiev at the time of the outbreak of the war and who, once in Italy, gave life to the Stage4Ukraine project

Lesson at the School of Acting in Genoa with the director Elisabetta Pozzi: in the group there are the three Ukrainian students (with bouquets of flowers) who survived the war (April 26, 2022).

Genoa – When the war broke out, catapulting their lives into a nightmare, yes they studied to become actresses. But, their passion has overcome difficulties and continues to be alive: they are Yuliia, Anastasiia and Anna19 years of age, who before the assault on Ukraine were enrolled in all‘Karpenko Academy of Kiev, a national university center specializing in performing arts. Now they live and educate themselves in Genoa: at the Acting School “Mariangela Melato”Of the National Theater of Genoa

They arrived in Italy thanks to the commitment of Matteo SpiazziVeronese actor and director who was in Kiev at the time of the outbreak of the war and who once in Italy, gave life to the project Stage4Ukraine, seeking the collaboration of Caritas and the main Italian acting schools, with the aim of allowing students to dethe Karpenko Academy to continue their studies.

“We have accepted with joy to take part in the Stage4Ukraine project, we are happy to be able to give our contribution by welcoming Yuliia, Anastasiia and Anna at our acting school, “he declares Davide Livermore.

“With everything going on obviously it’s a drop in the bucket, but it’s still a sign of hope. Thanks go to Antonella Riboldi Brunamonti, member of the Theater Assembly, who has always been particularly active in volunteering and who in recent months has worked to welcome several refugees from Ukraine through a network of families and who is now taking care of the accommodation in Genoa of the three girlsAnd”.

Anastasiia, Anna and Yuliia, who are starting to study Italian, will follow the courses together with the first year students, participating in particular in practical lessons in acting, dance, singing, and in the coming weeks they will be involved in specific projects.

“It will be a fruitful exchange of experiences for us too,” he says Elisabetta Pozzi, didactic director of the “Mariangela Melato” Acting School. “Theater by its very nature is open, inclusive and in constant transformation”.

Together with the National Theater of Genoa, to date join the initiative promoted by Matteo Spiazzi the Venetian Theater Academy, the Civic Academy of Dramatic Art “Nico Pepe” of Udine and from Milan the Civic “Paolo Grassi” and the Accademia del Piccolo Teatro.

The activities of the “Mariangela Melato” Acting School of the National Theater of Genoa, whose attendance is free, they are supported by the Ministry of Culture, the Municipality of Genoa and the Liguria Region with a dedicated contribution. From theacademic year 2021/22 the School also makes use of an agreement with the University of Genoa.

Info: teatronazionalegenova.it