Colombian cycling has a difficult time fighting for a podium again in a three-week competition, that has already been said, so when it comes to taking stock of the performance in the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España This year we cannot speak of an excellent figuration.

The situation, as has been analyzed, is not the best. The present has a large gap that is expected to be filled quickly. The cyclists who fought for the titles in the classifications are not there and those who do the process do not have the same conditions as the super monsters.

Powerful reasons

Egan Bernal He comes from a serious accident in January 2022 that almost cost him his life. He tries to find the best possible pedal stroke and has realized that it is not easy for him. He went from being a leader to working for his teammates Ineosthat’s what they take him to, that’s what he does.

Egan Bernal in the Vuelta España 2023.

Without Nairo Quintana, that remains without equipment, nor Miguel Ángel López, provisionally suspended because his name appears in a court in Cáceres (Spain), which is investigating the Operation Ilex doping plot, and with Rigoberto Uran Burning their last cartridges, it was very difficult for them to fight for the podiums.

What was done

This year, ten Colombian riders have taken part in the big three, of them, four have done a double. Santiago Buitrago and Einer Rubio They went to the Giro and finish this Sunday in La Vuelta. Bernal finishes in Spain and was in the Tour, Urán started in the Giro and went to France.

The other two that ran big in the season were Fernando Gaviriawho went to the Giro, and Juan Sebastián Molanowhich ends the Tour of Spain. Daniel Martinez He went to the Tour, but he didn’t perform, perhaps he is the one who remains most in debt.

Diego Camargo is in La Vuelta, just like Sergio Higuita, and Harold Tejada He was the best in the country in the Tour, box 34.

The results in the Giro were the best. Buitrago won the stage that ended in Three Peaks of Lavaredo and was 13th overall. Rubio finished 11th and won the day that ended in Crans.

There was a slump in the Tour, as a partial victory was not achieved, something that has not happened since ‘Supermán’ López won the Col de la Loze in 2020, and the best was Tejada, 34, far, far away .

Madrid will experience a party today, when it will be the scene of the last stage of La Vuelta, in which Molano shone with the stage victory in Saragossa.

The corridor of Paipa, Boyacáachieved his second victory in the event, after having won last year in the final stage.

Buitrago finally achieved the goal of finishing in the top 10, a goal he could not achieve in the Giro, when he finished 13th.

Rubio in Spain wanted to win a stage and try to get into the 10th overall, but it was impossible. First, he was in the service of Enric Masand then, the forces did not accompany him and he did not finish in the best way.

It was not a good year for the country in the three-week tests if compared to what had been done.

Colombia must get used to the fact that, for now, the challenges are not as high as when Bernal was in his best form, and Nairo and López were fighting for the general classification.

Winning stages and fighting to get into the top 10 is what is sought, while Buitrago and Rubio, who have shown their progress, raise their shares, but clearly neither of them is Bernal or Nairo.

