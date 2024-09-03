“Healthcare must have top-level specialists, facilities with suitable equipment, widespread coverage across the territory as currently guaranteed by outpatient clinics and polyclinics, which represent the true health facilities, and cannot pursue only and exclusively lobbying interests to the detriment of our citizens. We thank President Cossolo for his valuable intervention and We hope that the NAS will take action to control the pharmacies that are currently carrying out healthcare activities without respecting the requirements“. This is underlined by Mariastella Giorlandino, president of UAP (National Union of Outpatient Clinics, Polyclinics, Institutions and Private Hospitals), which returns on September 25, has promoted a demonstration in Rome with more than 30 trade associations representing outpatient clinics, polyclinics and private hospitals, to reiterate their opposition to the expansion of health services, from tests to visits, in pharmacies.

The Uap “welcomes with great enthusiasm the statements of Marco Cossolo, president of Federfarma, released on September 2nd on ‘FarmaciaVirtale.it’, which finally highlight the need for a regulation that identifies high standards of quality and safety also for pharmacies that intend to be involved in the performance of health services, to protect the health of Italians. Finally – Giorlandino remarks – after months, the essential importance of pharmacies also adapting to all provisions in health matters has been acknowledged, for compliance with regional requirements of quality, protection of the security of personal data, civil and criminal liability, like any other structure that provides health services”.

On the nomenclature issue, ‘it is not possible to lower tariffs that have been unchanged since 1991, at a time when all costs have increased’

The following points of discussion will be addressed at the event: definition of the new nomenclature; legality of authorization paths for pharmacies; threshold of 200,000 for networks; competition decree; identification of the various health facilities; protection of the dignity of the medical profession. “As mentioned, these points represent the protection of the health of citizens and jobs, in which economies of scale logics cannot be applied. We are surprised that even today the Ministry of Health, in a note filed with the State Attorney General, has declared that some tariffs have been updated, while others have been lowered. We believe, in fact, that it is not possible to lower tariffs that have been stable since 1991, at a time when all costs have increased, think of the salaries and macroscopic expenses that health facilities must sustain, indeed we believe that all costs must be reviewed”, concludes Giorlandino.