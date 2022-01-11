Egan bernal extended his contract with the team Ineos until 2026 and in this way put an end to the rumors that claimed that he was uncomfortable in the British hosts.

Bernal’s confirmation for the next five years makes several conclusions clear.

1. He is the leader

That Ineos, the best team in the world, has renewed Bernal for five years clearly says that he is their leader, that they trust him to face the great challenges from here to the coming seasons.

Bernal has already won the 2019 Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia in 2021, as well as multiple stages and World Tour titles since he arrived in 2018.

There is, at the moment, in the Ineos a rider of his category, with whom they want to face the Slovenians Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic in the dispute of the Tour de France.

2. Trust

The renewal confirms that Ineos trust him to command the hosts of the squad for the next five seasons.

Although the team has strengthened, everything indicates that Bernal continues to be the designated runner of the team to seek the most important results. That a leader is renewed for five years is synonymous with the fact that they count on him, that they trust his cycling to achieve the goals set.

Egan has not been shy about that and with the exception of 2020, when he could not defend the Tour de France title due to back problems, he has always responded to the demands and has been a successful rider.

3. Peace of mind

Extending the contract means that both the rider and the team can focus on their objectives, work towards improving conditions, strengthen their qualities and find key points to improve on what has been failed.

The time has come to forget the rumors that said he was not comfortable, that the pressure to which he is subjected for the results and the little freedom had him on the verge of leaving the squad and that he was looking for other options.

The above, for now, is erased from the agenda, although no one is guessing to say if this will happen within the next five seasons, but it is a relief to leave that information behind to work with peace of mind.

4. Responsibility

Although it is true that Egan Bernal has responded to the demands of the team and that nobody disputes the professionalism he has had, since confirming that in the next five years should be another task.

It is clear that Bernal does not turn his back on the objectives that are set, that has been seen in previous seasons, and prolonging his stay in the squad also means that he confirms his commitment to work responsibly for the goals.

He has always been a runner who has put up his face, who has taken on the great challenges and has given results, which are finally the ones that keep a cyclist of his stature in a giant organization like Ineos.

5. To stay

Egan Bernal has already won the Tour de France, the Giro d’Italia and has three more titles in the highest category of world cycling, but it is clear that at 24 years old he wants more, not only him, but Ineos, that’s why the extension of the contract.

They see in him a winner of more big races, a champion of the Tour of Spain, the only three-week stage event that he still has to finish first in the general classification, so they give him the confidence to go for that goal .

He already has a place in the peloton, he earned it a long time ago, a respect that he must maintain and confirm in these five more years with Ineos.

