The death of Diego Bertie has put the entertainment world in mourning. On August 5, it was learned that the artist died in the early hours of the morning after falling from the 14th floor of the apartment where he lived. As a result of the sudden event, dozens of his colleagues and friends have been expressing their condolences and saying goodbye to the actor by recalling emotional and funny anecdotes together.

Such was the case of Ana Risueño, an actress who shared roles with Diego Bertie in the national film “Under the Skin”, directed by Francisco Lombardi, which is considered one of the most important in her career. In the film, the singer also played Gino Leyva, son of the mayor of the city in which the plot of the film was born.

Ana Risueño remembers Diego Bertie in “Under the skin”

The then co-star Aña Risueño used her social networks to dedicate a heartfelt message to Bertie on the day of his departure. Through her social networks, the artist posted a scene in which she appeared acting with the singer of “How difficult it is to love”. The duo of actors danced to a Creole music theme.

“We are not going to forget you, Diego. I will remember you as the joy that came to that shoot in Peru, as this dance with the voice of Zambo Cavero, as a brilliant, generous and intelligent actor, as a good partner. All my love to your family. I feel so much pain, ”read the description of his publication.

What is the Peruvian film in which Diego Bertie appears about?

The 1996 film tells the story of Percy Corso (José Luis Ruiz), a policeman who must investigate a series of crimes in Palle, a town in northern Peru. Marina (Ana Risueño) arrives at the aforementioned town and forms a close relationship with Percy; however, the young woman has an affair with Gino Leyva (Diego Bertie), who plays the mayor’s son.

While all this is happening, the murders in the town take on greater force and exposure.