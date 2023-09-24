Autumn has begun with two glittering weddings this weekend. On the one hand, in the Pazo Miradores, located in the parish of Salcedo (Pontevedra), the athlete Ana Peleteiro said ‘yes, I want’ to the also athlete Benjamín Compaoré. Almost 200 guests witnessed this idyllic Galician wedding surrounded by nature. Among the well-known faces, the Galician athlete Adrián Ben, the world soccer champion Salma Paralluelo, the contestants of ‘The Island of Temptations’ Hugo Pérez and Lara Tronti or the influencers Natalia Maquieira, Cristina Cerqueiras or Xurxo Carreño.

The bride chose a dress designed by the also Galician Lorena Fermoso, a friend of the Olympic athlete. A dress with a straight skirt and train with bare shoulders and puffy ruffles on the neckline and arms that she could remove to enjoy the post-ceremony party in complete comfort. Thanks to social networks we have been able to see some of the most emotional moments of the couple, in addition to how much fun they had at the after party that lasted until the wee hours of the morning, with Ana Peleteiro giving it her all.

In July of last year, a few months before their daughter was born, Compaoré and Peleteiro got engaged. After welcoming her little girl, the wedding put the cherry on top of the celebration of their love. Now a honeymoon awaits them during which they plan to visit Tanzania, among other destinations.

More than 700 kilometers from this wedding, the town of Retuerta del Bullaque, in Ciudad Real, became a conclave of the Spanish business elite with the wedding of Ignacio del Pino Fernández-Fontecha, son of the president of Ferrovial, Rafael del Pino, and who is expected to succeed his father in the company. Some 400 guests witnessed his wedding with Pilar Montes Yebra in the church of San Bartolomé Apóstol and then continued with the celebration at the El Cerrón family farm.

Among the friends and family of the bride and groom, Alberto Cortina and his wife Elena Cué, Alberto Alcocer and Margarita Hernández, José Entrecanales, president of Acciona, and his wife María Carrión, Ana Gamazo, wife of Juan Abelló, María Juncadella Hohenlohe or Myriam Lapique , as well as members of the March, Masaveu or Botín families.

A classic wedding in which the bride arrived at the temple in a vintage car and showed off her best-kept secret when she got off, a minimalist white dress with a semi-transparent embroidered bodice with a round neckline and three-quarter sleeves and a long veil pinned in a low updo. For her part, the groom chose a morning suit with a cream-colored vest and a dark blue tie.