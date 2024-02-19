The Mexican film, theater and television actress Ana Patricia Rojo50 years old, the recent weekend surprised with his wedding to his fans and to the entertainment industry of our country. The beautiful daughter of actor Gustavo Rojo and former Miss Peru Carmela Stein, She married her boyfriend Mauricio, about whom little is known. The wedding ceremony was carried out in an intimate and secret manner; Among the select guests were celebrities such as Lourdes Munguía, Ivonne Montero and Dany Carvallo.

Although Ana Patricia Rojo, who is very reserved with her personal life, has not commented anything about her third wedding, the guests published on their social networks some photographs and videos of this special day for the soap opera actress such as “María la del barrio”, “Vivo por Elena”, “Carita de Ángel”, “Mujer de mujeres”, “Destilando love”, “For loving without law” and others. “Happy to share this special moment for Ana María Rojo and Mauricio, I wish them the best,” said actress Lourdes Munguía, who attended her wedding with her sister Jacqueline.

The actress and television host Dany Carvallo, published a video on her Instagram account in which she shows several moments of the wedding of Ana Patricia Rojo and Mauricioamong these, when they say “I do” and dance the waltz.

“Beautiful wedding of Ana Patricia and Mauricio, I love you friend and I wish you the happiest, thank you for being part of us. We danced, we enjoyed and above all we were happy to see them shine so beautifully, may this last a lifetime, a fairy tale and a finale happy in a novel, but now in real life,” said Dany Carvallo.

Who are the ex-husbands of actress Ana Patricia Rojo?

Ana Patricia Rojooriginally from Villahermosa, Tabasco, between 2005 and 2007, She was married to the actor Andrés Puentes Jr., son of Andrés Puentes, ex-husband of the singer Tatiana, “The queen of children.” Later, in 2009, the soap opera actress She married Jorge Grijalva, father of her two daughters Ana Sofía and Ana María. At the time, in an interview for the program “Ventaneando” on TV Azteca, she surprised by confirming her separation, “at this moment we are separated, my husband and I, I am exclusively dedicated to my career and my daughters, and to raising them forward.” .

