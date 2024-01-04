That Ana Mena's self-confidence was one of the surprises of New Year's Eve is undoubted. Also her gift for marketing trembles, Santiago Segura. He not only snuck the titles of her songs, but also achieved widespread applause. when replacing the glass of cava with a margarita because traditions are there to be demolished – and because almost no one really likes cava – although the gesture is more than spontaneous and points to calculated sponsorship of a tequila brand.

The Mexican drink would have made sense in the hands of Jenni Hermoso, the new signing of the Tigres de Nuevo León, but the forward was there as a symbol of higher values. She also had the mission of handing the cape to Ramón, a gesture as common as it was anomalous. If an extraterrestrial civilization had observed the scene—why not, the Omicronians saw single lawyer—, they would have bet that the garment would end up on the unsheltered Mena. We Earthlings are clear that even if thousands of capes had arrived on the sets, none of them would have covered Mena, Pedroche, Fitch or Pardo.

Women are never cold on television, it's the cold syndrome The wheel of luck. While Jorge Fernández's wardrobe adjusts to the seasons, going from chinos and polos to corduroy and wool, stewardess Laura Moure invariably wears a look summer. It's been happening since the roulette wheel has been spinning even though it's becoming more outdated every day. The problem is not in Moure's skin, it would be missing more, rather that the reverse never happens, I imagine that it is the fault of naughty executives (and executives), although I am certain that there is a large public that would love Fernández to It would brighten up your after-dinner meal by showing off shapely biceps and thighs. Networks should demolish some traditions, here's to that, with a margarita, of course.

