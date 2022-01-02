Ana Bejerano earned a place in Mocedades competing with more than 100 singers. It was 1985 and the void that Amaya Uranga had left could not be filled with just anyone. That is why a young woman from Getxo (Vizcaya) was chosen, who stood out for her voice and desire to learn. Bejerano had just turned 24 years old. He had teaching studies, a very good hand with children but his thing was music. In Mocedades he remained until 1993 and, later, in 2019 he joined the branch of Mocedades led by Javier Garay. He was also part of El Consorcio. He continued in the gap until his health allowed it, especially in choirs and jazz orchestras, with interpreters of the stature of Miguel Salvador, Carlos Velasco and Edu Basterra.

The smiling-eyed, honeyed swing-eyed artist – she adored Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald – passed away early Sunday from a chronic intestinal ailment. He was 60 years old and had many plans. He gave his last concert on the terrace of El Mirador at the Igeretxe hotel, at the foot of Ereaga beach. On that occasion he sang together with the guitarist Edu Basterra and there was no shortage of songs like ‘You’ve Got a Friend’, ‘Downtown’, ‘Yesterday’ and ‘Doralice’. His weakness was always jazz, bossa nova and small rooms, where you could create a more intimate atmosphere than in the mammoth auditoriums in front of thousands of people.

«I met her more than 40 years ago in the old bar Intermezzo (later El Comercio) in Las Arenas. He sang ‘Summertime’ wonderfully … ”, recalls trumpeter José Larracoechea, a retired neurologist from Cruces and a musician to the core. Regular companions on stages in Vizcaya, Berejano’s reflections and good taste never ceased to amaze him. «I didn’t know music but I had a fantastic ear. You put a record on him and he got the rhythm and the tuning right away. What a natural talent! He was an unusual human being. All generosity “, emphasizes Larracoechea before participating in the tribute that will be paid to him at the Igeretxe before a large audience.

It is likely that the good weather and the feelings on the surface give wings to the interpretation of ‘Summertime’ on the terrace of the local Getxo. Larracoechea’s trumpet will sound especially inspired. Between pieces, many fans will remember to remember the singer’s records. They were very varied, in tune with the career of an all-terrain performer who boasted a very broad vocal range, capable of doing the same justice to the repertoire of Cat Stevens as of João Gilberto or Harry Nilsson.

In his early days he recorded three albums (‘Colores’, ‘Sobrevivremos’ and ‘Íntimamente’); participated in the soundtrack of the animated series ‘Las Mil y Una Américas’; He participated in the album ‘Lliura Urdinak’ with Amaya Uranga and later he recorded ‘Everything has its place under the sky’ in the ranks of the Txarango group. Four years ago he released ‘Solitude’, an anthology of jazz, bossa nova and ballads. «It is clear that except heavy and reggaeton, Anita dared with everything. She was an artist of the first rank and, at the same time, very humble. She was admired and loved very much, something that does not happen with all interpreters. That explains that so many people, whether from Spain, Colombia, Mexico and Argentina, did not stop sending him letters … He had an angel and charisma », highlighted the guitarist Edu Basterra, shortly after hearing the news of his death.

Precisely together with the Bilbao musician, one of her regular artistic partners, Ana Bejerano used to take up the Mocedades classics. The required encores were ‘Loca’, ‘Secretary’, ‘It’s you’, ‘Where are you, my heart’ and ‘Take me or leave me’. The respectable man always clapped his hands, did the choruses and blew kisses at the singer. “Tremendous! People flocked to ask for autographs and take photos. She attended to everyone, it did not matter if she performed in a bar or in a football stadium. He was big, really big. Just a few months ago, the singer from Getxo gave her last tour of Spain with the Mocedades branch led by Javier Garay. He wanted to work to the maximum this year, to compensate for the stoppage of the pandemic, He enjoyed music from beginning to end, a passion that gave him life.