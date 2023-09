Hi how are things? Very good days.

An unfortunate attempt is worth more than the absence of any attempt.

He psalm 37in its verse 24, He tells us: When he falls, he will not remain prostrate, because the Lord holds his hand.

It is always worth trying, even if sometimes our attempts are not so lucky.

Good day.







