With five protection figures and located at the center of the national debate, the Mar Menor is not spared from illegal occupations. The La Puntica yacht club has an unauthorized anchorage in Villananitos Bay, in Lo Pagán, with 194 boats moored to floating berths for the tour.

The lack of occupancy title is not the only irregularity in this maritime area, since a complaint from the workers points to dubious practices with a negative impact on the Mar Menor. They assure that they receive orders to repaint the buoys in the water, that they dredge the bottoms without permission and that, when the anchors break, they are replaced by ‘dead’, the popular cement blocks that have been misused in the lagoon to moor a boat. ship out of ports.

According to the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco), “in 2019 an attempt was made to regularize this occupation, but favorable reports from the Departments of Development and Environment of the Autonomous Community were never received.”

From the Ministry, in 2020 they requested the Ministry of Development to certify the need for mooring points that could justify the occupation of this sheet of water for the anchoring field. “There was never an answer,” they say in the Miteco. It also does not have an environmental report, necessary given the situation that the lagoon is suffering with multiple protection figures “all of them of autonomous competence,” Miteco sources specify.

The head of the Murcia Coast Demarcation, Daniel Caballero, confirms the lack of authorization for the La Puntica anchorage. “It’s a messy situation. They take advantage of a legal vacuum, since there are no regulations that prevent the anchoring of recreational boats, “says Caballero. “If the boats are in a bathing area, they violate the Coastal Law, but for the rest of the Mar Menor it is the Community that must regulate it with the plan that it has been announcing for 15 or 20 years, explains the head of Coasts .

Caballero is inclined to allocate nearby land to create a dry marina or regulated anchorages with low-impact anchoring elements. For the maritime captain of Cartagena, Óscar Villar, “the Mar Menor is a protected area that is unprotected.” Villas clarifies that “anchoring in the Mar Menor is neither prohibited nor allowed, but there are areas where it is not possible.” He believes that to eliminate the number of berths out of order “coercive work would be necessary that the administrations are not willing to carry out.”

For his part, the president of the Yacht Club, Manuel Molero, denies that they apply bad practices in the anchorage. For the cleaning of the buoys, he affirms that “the snail is removed and it goes into the sea, because it is generated by the water.” He has no record of the use of ‘dead’ to anchor ships. “If a partner has put him in, he shouldn’t, and we could expel him.”

In the Plan for the Protection of the Coastal Edge of the Mar Menor, which Miteco drafted with Cedex in March 2020, the impacts of anchoring in the Mar Menor are analyzed and “the significant increase in vessels produced in the last 40 years and its consequences », as «the remarkable elevation of hydrocarbons in the water and in the atmosphere». Another impact is the agitation of the protected bottoms caused by the propellers in the shallower areas.