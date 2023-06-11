Sunday, June 11, 2023, 2:52 p.m.



An 83-year-old man died this Sunday in Bargas (Toledo) crushed by a thousand-liter tank of water. The events occurred on a farm he owned located at kilometer 7 of the CM-4003 regional highway, on the outskirts of this town of 11,000 inhabitants, very close to the city of Toledo.

The octogenarian had himself built a structure on which he had placed three water tanks with a capacity of one thousand liters each. The structure gave way due to the weight and one of the tanks fell on the old man, who died on the spot, so that the device mobilized for his rescue made up of firefighters from the Toledo Provincial Consortium, agents of the Civil Guard and the the Local Police, Civil Protection volunteers and an emergency medical team with a mobile UVI displaced from the Bargas Health Center.

The event has caused a great commotion in this town where it is common for the orchards to be irrigated with large vats of water where olive oil was kept years ago.