“After communicating with the relevant security and military agencies, it was found that the sounds were caused by lightning strikes, and no special incident occurred,” Majid Mir Ahmadi, an official in the Iranian interior, told the official Iranian news agency IRNA.

Local news agencies and social media posts reported that strong explosions were heard in several cities in western Iran, but the nature of those explosions was not yet known.

Among the cities where the explosions were heard: Kermanshah, Sanandaj, Hamadan and Kamyaran, according to the Iran International channel.

But the reason given by the Iranian official does not seem convincing to many, as the semi-official Fars News Agency had earlier quoted the governor of the town of Asadabad as saying that a “terrible voice” was heard, but its source was not yet clear.

“At first, it was believed that the sound was caused by thunderstorms due to weather conditions, but this possibility was ruled out,” the official said.

“The intensity of the sound in some places shook the doors and windows of houses and made people leave their homes,” the Iranian news website Rokna and its Telegram channel said.

In early January, Iran witnessed a huge commotion near Tehran, which it attributed to the exercises of the Revolutionary Guards.

Last December, a series of huge explosions occurred near the Bushehr nuclear plant, and then the authorities attributed the reason to the air defense exercises.

In early December, the same thing was repeated over the city of Natanz, which is located in the center of the country and contains nuclear facilities, and the Iranian authorities said that the explosion that lit up the city’s sky was the result of missile exercises.

Over the past years, Iran has been subjected to a series of accidents, some of which were attributed to Israel, such as the explosion that occurred at the Natanz nuclear facility in April last year.