In the city of Sergiev Posad near Moscow, an ice floe fell on a 65-year-old parishioner of a local church during prayer. This was reported Telegram-Mash channel.

According to reports, the Spiritual Church, located on the territory of the Holy Trinity Sergius Lavra, is now being renovated, so the woman prayed outside – near the wall where the relics of Orthodox saints are buried. As the woman bowed, icy snow fell from the roof and covered her head.

The pensioner was hospitalized with a fractured vertebrae and concussion.

