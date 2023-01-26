The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a young man pays 70,000 dirhams to a man, after he was convicted of fraudulently appropriating the plaintiff’s money, after he offered a Rolex watch for sale via the “WhatsApp” program, but despite receiving the amount from the plaintiff He did not hand him the watch.

A man filed a lawsuit against a young man, in which he demanded that he pay him 67 thousand dirhams, oblige him to pay him 10 thousand dirhams in compensation, and oblige him to pay fees and expenses, indicating that the defendant deceived him and seized 67 thousand dirhams by fraudulent means by offering him a Rolex watch. » Through the social networking program “WhatsApp”, but despite receiving the amount, he did not deliver the plaintiff the hour subject of the contract and did not return the amount, and he was criminally convicted, and the defendant’s mistake resulted in material and moral damages to him, while the defendant was absent from attending Sessions though announced. For its part, the court clarified that it is established from the ruling that the accused (the defendant) be convicted of the charge of seizing the amount using fraudulent methods, and taking an incorrect description, by offering a wristwatch for sale by advertising it and negotiating its price and the method of payment through a bank transfer, and from Then it was handed over to the victim (the plaintiff) contrary to the truth, and the defendant was able by this means to deceive the plaintiff and get him to transfer the seized amount to his account.

The court indicated that the court had established the validity of the claim of the plaintiff in this regard, and ordered the defendant to return to the plaintiff an amount of 67 thousand dirhams. Regarding the request for compensation in the amount of 10 thousand dirhams, the court indicated that the defendant’s proven error against the plaintiff had resulted in material and moral damages to the latter, represented in depriving him of the amount seized by him and depriving him of benefiting from it, as well as the grief, sorrow and heartbreak that befell him. Then the court estimated the plaintiff’s compensation for material and moral damages at 3,000 dirhams, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 70,000 dirhams, and obliging him to pay fees and expenses.