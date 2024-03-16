An improvised explosive device went off in Berdyansk

An improvised explosive device went off in the city of Berdyansk, Zaporozhye region. There is no information about casualties, reports RIA News with reference to emergency services.

It is noted that a homemade explosive device without damaging elements detonated. Emergency services and law enforcement are on the scene.

Related materials:

On March 16, the governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) planned to attack social facilities and polling stations on the left bank of the Dnieper. The politician clarified that the Russian military managed to prevent the attack with the help of underground fighters. The military destroyed the positions of the Ukrainian army.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces dropped an explosive device near a polling station in the Zaporozhye region. The Ukrainian military dropped an explosive device from an unmanned vehicle literally five to six meters from the building of the House of Culture.