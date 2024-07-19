Julia Salemi And Pier Paolo Pretelli are experiencing a very exciting and exciting time. The couple recently announced on social media that they are expecting their first child together. With a series of sweet shots of Pierpaolo caressing Giulia’s newly rounded belly, they shared the joy of this new chapter in their lives.

new arrival for the VIP couple formed by Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli

Giulia expressed her emotion and some fears, but she underlined her determination to be the best mother possible, confident of the support and love of her partner.

“A new exciting chapter in our life is about to begin. Desired, sought after, the fruit of a mature and responsible love. Am I scared? Yes, but I will do my best as a mother to raise you in the best way, certain of having a super Dad next to me who, thanks to his love, makes me feel protected and safe. We are grateful to life for having received such a great gift. Now we are ready to live for you. Mom and Dad”.

The couple appeared very close and happy even during their recent summer holidays in Italy, where they spent time with Pierpaolo’s son, Leonardoborn from his previous relationship with Ariadna Romero. This moment of serenity comes after a period of crisis that they had overcome thanks to dialogue and mutual understanding. Giulia and Pierpaolo met and fell in love during the 2021 edition of Big Brother VIP.

Dialogue was the key to overcoming the difficulties. Salemi declares determinedly:

“If something is wrong, you have to say it right away and apologize. In the past, we have accumulated a lot and responded badly to ourselves, and this led us to suffer.”

In addition to the sweet wait, Giulia and Pierpaolo are also busy professionally. Both will be involved in the Sanremo Festival 2024: Pierpaolo as a correspondent for Live Life and Giulia as an envoy for TV Smiles and Songs. This commitment will see them work side by side during one of the most anticipated events in the Italian music scene.

