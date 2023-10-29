Ten months after rave unexpected Christmas in La Peza (Granada), 20 kilometers away, in the municipality of Guadix, a new rave, much less crowded, for Halloween. On Saturday morning, dozens of young people began to arrive at a vacant lot located in the municipality of Guadix (18,493 inhabitants) but outside the urban area. Since then, between 200 and 300 people have taken possession of the area in caravans, a hundred cars and tents. A stage and a sound system dominate the environment. As soon as there was news, the Civil Guard went to the vicinity. After 36 hours of the start of the party, no incident has occurred nor is there any intention of the authorities to carry out any mass expulsion.

Sources from the Guadix City Council, a town located just over 50 kilometers from the capital, assure that the situation is very calm, that they have settled on a private property and not on municipal land and that there is no unrest due to the festive gathering. The Civil Guard, for its part, remains in the area controlling some of the entrances and exits and carrying out drug and alcohol checks. The forecast, on Sunday mid-afternoon, is that those summoned will be in the area until next Tuesday in a prolonged Halloween celebration of several days and will vacate the area afterwards.

According to the Efe agency, the Civil Guard has filed a complaint against the organizers of this rave. A call that, as is usual in these cases, has been made through social networks and has caught the locals by surprise. Nobody in the area expected this rave of Halloween. The party location is an area near the Guadix waste transfer plant, far from the urban area of ​​the city.

Although the first cars and caravans to arrive at the open field were able to access freely, since the arrival of the Civil Guard, access by vehicle has become much more complicated and attendees leave the vehicle before the police checkpoint and walk for about 20 minutes or a half. hour to the party location.

This rave It is not the first to take place in the area. Lately, every big celebration has its party hippy in this environment of Granada. Last December 30, two dozen kilometers from the current one, in La Peza (1,170 inhabitants), another massive Christmas gathering was held that lasted several days and was much more massive than this Halloween party. Several thousand people occupied a natural environment from which they did not leave until six days later, in a call that brought together young people from several countries.

The media noise on that occasion was notable, but not so much the curiosity of the neighbors who even came to the place to see what was happening. In television interviews, some of them even commented that they were delighted with the meeting and that they did not mind if they returned another time.

