An Emirati medical delegation headed by His Excellency Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, visited the integrated field hospital established by the UAE in the Gaza Strip to provide the necessary medical treatment and assistance to the Palestinian brothers in the Strip.

Noura Al Ghaithi and the Emirati medical delegation inspected the wounded and injured residing in the hospital, and was briefed by the delegation of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, which is carrying out its relief and humanitarian missions, as part of “Operation Gallant Knight 3,” about the hospital’s facilities and the progress of operational operations.

She stressed that the visit comes within the framework of the UAE’s constant keenness to stand by the Palestinian brothers, meet their needs, ensure their availability, and provide the best levels of health care for the wounded and injured, as part of the state’s intense humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, within the “gallant knight 3” operation, which was launched. Last November, as an embodiment of the UAE’s established humanitarian approach in standing by our brothers and extending a helping hand to them in various circumstances.

An Emirati medical team is supervising the field hospital as part of the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation to provide aid and humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The hospital includes surgical operating rooms qualified to perform various types of surgeries, including general, pediatric, and vascular surgery, intensive care rooms for adults and children, an anesthesia department, and specialized clinics including internal medicine, dentistry, orthopedics, psychiatry, family medicine, pediatrics, and gynecology, as well as Supportive medical services.

In addition, the hospital provides CT and