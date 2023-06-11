An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits the southern coast of the Japanese island of Hokkaido

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hit Urakawa on the southern coast of the Japanese island of Hokkaido, there is no threat of a tsunami. About it writes edition of The Japan Times.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the aftershocks were recorded at 18:55 local time (12:55 Moscow time). The source of the earthquake was at a depth of 140 kilometers under water.

Just a couple of days earlier, on June 5, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 also struck off the coast of the Japanese island of Ryukyu. Tremors were recorded 295 kilometers from the village of Itoman, where about 60 thousand people live. The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of ten kilometers.