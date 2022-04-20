Oscar Isaac, star of the Disney+ series “Moon Knight”, confessed that it was a challenge to overcome his discomfort in bringing Marc Spector and his multiple personalities to life. The new Marvel superhero is undoubtedly one of the most complicated in the UCM and the actor had to experience firsthand one of the biggest challenges of his career against Steven Grant and Khonshu.

In an interview with Astro Gempak, Isaac hinted that his work as the first hero of the studio’s supernatural world was not entirely pleasant.

And it is not for less, because unlike other actors, Oscar spends the entire series changing between different personalities.

Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant and Marc Spector. Photo: Marvel

“It was definitely challenging at first, because I wasn’t that comfortable switching between the two ”, he said about his role as Steven Grant and Marc Spector.

“So I asked if we could just record all of Steven’s stuff first and then Marc’s stuff. ”, added the Guatemalan actor.

“Moon Knight”, the new Marvel series on Disney+, is being bombarded with bad reviews on IMDb due to a reference to Armenian culture in the first episode. Photo: Marvel

Although it was not very pleasant for his performance on the set, Isaac finally says that he managed to get used to it the more he got into both roles.

“It became easier to switch between the two, even at the same time,” the new Marvel star revealed.

How many episodes will Moon Knight have?

The “Moon Knight” series will have a total of 6 episodes that will arrive weekly through the Disney+ platform.

Steven Grant’s story takes place outside of the current MCU that we know of and there has already been talk of a possible connection to “Thor: love and thunder.”