Sunday, March 3, 2024, 08:23











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The General Directorate of Highways, belonging to the Department of Development of the Autonomous Community, has cut down for the third time in five years in an “unjustified and indiscriminate” manner some monumental specimens of Cartagena cypress on the road that connects this city and La Palma, …