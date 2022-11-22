A “salary” of 10,000 pesos (60 dollars) for taking an hour’s nap in a store window: this was the proposal of “Calm”, an emerging company (“startup”) in Argentina selling mattresses that celebrated its third anniversary this Friday with this curious advertising campaign.

This job offer went viral at the beginning of November due to its particular requirements: being of legal age, having a minimum of five years of experience in “napping”, enjoying the ability to sleep anywhere and in the face of any noise and , above all, “not to be ashamed to drool in front of other people”.

More than 15,000 people presented their credentials to participate in this initiative, but only two were selected by the demanding group of recruiters, according to what Matías Burstein and Patricio Fiasche, founders of the startup, explained to EFE.

“We take it as one of the many selection processes that we have in the company. This was one more search, where the internal human resources team, the managers, intervened…”, says Matías Burstein.

To add that, in addition to sleeping, the participants had to provide a brief analysis of the products and share their experience on social networks.

Chiara Torruella and Kevin Raud sleep in the beds of the Calm company, in Buenos Aires (Argentina). Photo: EFE/Matias Martin Campaya

Before losing themselves for an hour between the sheets, the lucky ones Kevin Raud, 27, and Chiara Torruella, 19, signed a contract with the company, which offered them a wide range of pillows and an Apple Watch to register his rest.

Dressed in their pajamas, with their slippers for the house and matching eye masks, it took Raud and Torruella just a few minutes to fall asleep, although with very different “nap” strategies: him, face up and hugging his pillow tightly; her, partially face down and with her right knee bent.

This initiative had the objective of “awakening a sleeping industry”, such as mattress marketing, recognized the creators of “Calm”, for whom the campaign was a “success”.

“We thought about how to have those sources of information (on the quality of the products) and reach those people, and well, who would not like to be paid to take a nap,” concluded Fiasche, whose payment of 10,000 pesos is equivalent, today For today, at 17 percent of Argentina’s minimum wage (57,900 pesos or $356).

EFE

