An anti-cholesterol drug allows reducing the amount of “eternal pollutants” in the blood by 60 percent within three months, according to the results of a clinical trial conducted in Denmark, as one of the project officials explained Thursday.

Morten Lindhardt, a doctor at Holbaek Hospital, west of the capital, Copenhagen, said, “The effect of the treatment is manifested in a 63 percent decrease (in the rate) of plasma, and approximately 3 percent of this decrease is related to the passage of time, while 60 percent returns.” To the medicine.

In other words, this drug, based on cholestyramine, causes the blood to get rid of pollutants at a rate 20 times faster without intervention, according to the study published in the journal “Environment International.”

The researchers explained that these results have promising treatment potential for people who have been exposed to high doses, because these substances that accumulate in the body can be harmful to health, and may lead, for example, to weakening the immune response to vaccination, by affecting cholesterol levels or its association with cancer or obesity. .

The drug helps eliminate the “feeling of intoxication” that people with high levels of pollutants can feel.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a large family that includes about four thousand chemical compounds.