When a young worker in the United States received an invitation to a meeting with a person from the Human Resources team and a director she didn't know, He knew he was about to lose his job.. His suspicions were confirmed when he found out that his best friend, who had been summoned by the same people half an hour earlier, was no longer part of the company. “I decided to defend myself because I had nothing to lose,” the young woman published in the video that has gone viral..

Brittany Pietsch shared the video of her dismissal from CloudFlare on TikTok, which for the young woman was a surprise, since she had not received negative comments about her work performance. When she realized that several of her colleagues had received calls from the Human Resources area throughout the day, she prepared for the worst and decided to record and share the moment on her social networks.

The creator of the video, who exceeds 2,000,000 views in two publications on her TikTok profile @brittanypeachhh, shared in the images that the meeting was with a HR representative. H H. and with a director he had not seen before. The man is the one who breaks the news of the termination of her contract to Brittany.

The young woman from the sales area joined the company on August 25 and was fired the second week of January. “We have completed our 2023 performance reviews. Its performance has not met CloudFlare's expectations so we have decided to let it go.”, explains a director to Brittany through the video call.

The American assured that she was fired for no apparent reason



Faced with the news, Brittany Pietsch questioned whether it was really an issue related to her performance, since her direct bosses have not given her negative reviews and she recently finished her three-month learning curve. However, she fails to get a straight answer. “Can you explain to me why Brittany Peach is being fired?”asks the young woman, looking at the screen and pointing to herself. To which the director responds: “I can't go into numerical details.”

Brittany Pietsch shared the video of her dismissal from CloudFlare on TikTok
Photo: TikTok @brittanypeachhh

“I really need an answer and an explanation as to why they are firing Brittany Peach,” insists the young woman, who questions: “Is it because CloudFlare decided to hire too many people and now they're realizing they can't afford it? If that's the real answer, I'd rather you tell me, instead of making up something stupid. Tell me before I get fired from my job by someone I don't know at all,” the saleswoman shares in the video that has accumulated more than 9,000 comments.

After expressing her frustration at the news of her dismissal and continuing to insist that they give her the specific reason why she was losing her job, Rosie, the HR representative, interferes in the conversation with Brittany. “I can totally understand how you feel. “I'll be honest with you, there's nothing we're going to say on this call that's going to undo the way you're feeling right now, so it might be best if we go into more detail about what the next steps are,” she says.

Before the video, Platform users have responded with criticism of the company for its method of terminating contracts. Along those same lines, others have shown empathy and shared their own stories of layoffs.