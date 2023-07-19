The new treatment includes pumping insulin-producing beta cells from the pancreas of deceased donors who do not suffer from diabetes and re-injecting them after laboratory treatment into the veins of the liver, to form cells capable of secreting insulin.

This treatment is suitable for people who are unable to reach a normal average level of glucose in the blood due to severe hypoglycaemia.

The FDA approval was based on two clinical trials of 30 people with type 1 diabetes.

The results showed that 11 participants did not need insulin injections from one year to five years, while 10 others did not need insulin injections for more than 5 years.

And previous experiments in Britain that lasted for two decades dealt with a transplant in the pancreas of what is known as the “Langhans” islets, which are responsible for insulin secretion, but patients were unable to dispense with insulin at that time.

In this regard, the President of the Lebanese European Medical Association, Dr. Elie Haddad, speaks to the morning program on “Sky News Arabia”, saying:

The body needs sugar or glucose as a source of energy during daily life in certain proportions.

Insulin is a hormone that helps the body control blood sugar levels.

Diabetics are unable to control their blood sugar.

There are two types of diabetics:

The first classHe is unable to secrete insulin in his body, which is treated with injections.

The second category: It is the one that secretes ineffective and harmful insulin, and in this case it is treated with pills.