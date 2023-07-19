The new treatment includes pumping insulin-producing beta cells from the pancreas of deceased donors who do not suffer from diabetes and re-injecting them after laboratory treatment into the veins of the liver, to form cells capable of secreting insulin.
This treatment is suitable for people who are unable to reach a normal average level of glucose in the blood due to severe hypoglycaemia.
The FDA approval was based on two clinical trials of 30 people with type 1 diabetes.
The results showed that 11 participants did not need insulin injections from one year to five years, while 10 others did not need insulin injections for more than 5 years.
And previous experiments in Britain that lasted for two decades dealt with a transplant in the pancreas of what is known as the “Langhans” islets, which are responsible for insulin secretion, but patients were unable to dispense with insulin at that time.
In this regard, the President of the Lebanese European Medical Association, Dr. Elie Haddad, speaks to the morning program on “Sky News Arabia”, saying:
- The body needs sugar or glucose as a source of energy during daily life in certain proportions.
- Insulin is a hormone that helps the body control blood sugar levels.
- Diabetics are unable to control their blood sugar.
- There are two types of diabetics:
The first classHe is unable to secrete insulin in his body, which is treated with injections.
The second category: It is the one that secretes ineffective and harmful insulin, and in this case it is treated with pills.
- Hope cannot be given to patients about the possibility of getting rid of diabetes through this treatment, especially patients of the first class.
- Lantidra is a human beta cell transplant.
- Cells are taken from a deceased donor and transplanted into the liver of the sick person so that the beta cells can carry out their work in the human body.
- These cells are considered hybrids on the body of the recipient, which makes him forced to receive them for life, despite the harms that may accrue to him.
- This drug cannot be considered the final solution to the disease.
- This treatment is authorized for a specific group than others, and they are patients with type 1 diabetes who suffer from frequent hypoglycemia, which exposes them to seizures of epilepsy and coma, leading to death in some cases.
- It cannot be acknowledged that this treatment is the cure for type 1 diabetes.
- Despite the efforts made by scientists and doctors, and in front of the financial challenges they suffer from in financing their laboratory research, it cannot be said that it is the ideal solution for diabetes in general.
- Prevention includes the first and second categories, and is represented in taking care of the ways and types of eating, in addition to carrying out the necessary health examinations.
- Diabetes does not give symptoms except in the case of its progression and progression in the body, and this is evident through the appearance of health problems in vision and kidneys, in addition to heart problems.
- Awareness today has become more important than ever before for the importance of the subject on human health.
