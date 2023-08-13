Baza published footage of an accident with a car on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow

An accident on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow, as a result of which a BMW car burned down, was caught on video. Footage from the Metropolitan Department of Transport is published by Baza in Telegram-channel.

On the video recording, how the car flew onto the sidewalk, after which it crashed into a street lighting pole and caught fire. The incident occurred in the area of ​​house No. 27. Employees of the State traffic inspectorate establish all the circumstances of the accident.

An accident on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in the capital was reported earlier.

On August 11, in the north of Moscow, a car of the motor depot of the President’s manager caught fire. The incident took place on Leningradsky Prospekt. According to preliminary data, the BMW engine spontaneously ignited, as a result, the interior of the car partially burned down. On August 7, a car caught fire inside the Volokolamsk tunnel in Moscow.