Thursday, February 29, 2024, 1:03 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Juan Pujalte Martínez (4-22-2005), a young 18-year-old cyclist from the Valverde Team, died after suffering a serious fall this Wednesday, apparently caused by the strong wind, when he was training alone, in the Escombreras area, specifically near Mount Calvary, although…