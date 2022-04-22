Amy Gutierrez He commented that when he meets someone, he looks at their personality and not at the person’s sexual orientation. Although all of her ex-partners are male, she revealed that she was also attracted to the female gender. During an interview with The RepublicAmy Gutiérrez gave details of her sentimental situation and gave her opinion on Aldo Miyashiro’s ampay.

This Thursday, April 21, the designer Yirko Sivirich presented his new collection “Hanaq Pacha” at the Lima Art Museum (MALI), which was a success in New York, United States. The event was attended by Amy Gutiérrez, Merly Morello, Milena Warthon, Francisca Aronsson and more public figures who attended the fashion show.

What did Amy Gutierrez say?

The young singer was reminded of the relationship she had with one of Daniela Dancourt’s dancers; However, she stated that they do not maintain communication: “I think you close a cycle and each one on her side. So it has to be”.

On the other hand, she also commented on her sexual orientation, since, as is recalled, Amy openly declared herself pansexual: “That is something that I am going to say and I am going to repeat it until the end. I believe that love is free.

However, currently, she is focused on her work life: “Now my mind is not thinking about exploring things, just working, making music and carrying out my projects.” Despite this, the artist never closes the doors to love” . “I am a person who loves spending time with friends, with my partner, with family, with uncles, with those who are important to me. I think there is love there,” she said.

Finally, they consulted her about Aldo Miyashiro’s infidelity towards his wife Érika Villalobos and she had an opinion about both characters: “He already knows what he has to do, he is a great person and he must take responsibility for his actions. I don’t have the opportunity to meet Érika, but —like everyone else— I hope that she is well and that she can be at peace and calm. I’m not the one to tell you. She will see the best decision of hers for her family”.

Amy Gutiérrez reveals attraction to the female gender

The singer was invited on the set of the virtual program “Questions that burn”, hosted by actor Christopher Gianotti. During this extra-view, he asked Amy if she had kissed a woman and she assured her that she had, but in the middle of a game like drunken bottle.

Likewise, she explained the following: “I have felt attracted by the beauty of some woman and I have said: ‘She is beautiful’. (…) I can’t tell you that I’m bisexual, but I can’t say that I’m of one gender either. I feel that I am one of the people who are like pansexuals. I never pay attention to the physical. (…) For now, I have only had a relationship with men; however, I love the personality.”