The longing for the homeland is a very frequent feeling among those who find themselves displaced to other provinces and any detail that reminds them of it magnifies it. That is what apparently happened to a woman, apparently from Cartagena, when she was walking through Madrid and came across, to her astonishment, the photographic exhibition dedicated to Holy Week in Cartagena that opened this Thursday.

“Family! Look how strong », she starts saying in a video in which she gives a good account of her surprise. For a minute, the passerby continues to record her funny reaction in real time, in a funny recording that has been widely shared on social networks and instant messaging applications.

“Passion for Cartagena in the Castellana!”, “Auntie, please, the Piquete!” and “this is milk” are other of the woman’s comments, while she records, very excited, her tour of her photo collection.

The exhibition reviews the most representative scenes of the Big Week in the port city, declared of International Tourist Interest, through 24 images collected from the LA VERDAD archive. The photographs are placed on 12 totem poles in the central promenade, at the height of the Plaza de Colón, until January 29.