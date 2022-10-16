Two people were injured in a shooting around the station hall of Amsterdam Central Station in the night from Saturday to Sunday. They were taken to hospital with unknown injuries, a police spokesman said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on the side of De Ruijterkade, where the taxi rank is. It is unclear whether it was one or more shooters. Because it was feared that they would have fled towards Central Station, part of the station was cordoned off.

The NOS reports that it was busy at the station at the time of the shooting and that several people witnessed the shooting. According to the NOS, travelers who were present at the station would not have been able to continue their journey because of the deposition.