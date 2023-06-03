DThe AfD has been on the upswing for months, at least in the polls. But only now is there talk of an “alarm signal” again – as so often since the founding of the party. The reason is the weakness of the SPD, which has fallen to 18 percent and is now on par with the right-wing populists. Does it surprise anyone?

The SPD has not been able to remedy the existential structural weakness that has been observed for years simply by seizing the chancellor’s office. Olaf Scholz has also not proven to be the chancellor who would have kept his campaign promise to be Merkel plus leadership. More importantly, is there any topic from his still young chancellorship that the SPD could book as an asset?

Scholz seems unimpressed

The greatest achievement of the SPD so far is that it does not get in the way of the “turning point in time” proclaimed by Scholz, which is in fact a political change imposed on the SPD. In return, they fled to social policy, which the SPD has still managed to do well. Migration, climate, energy, the economy, construction, security – in none of these central policy areas has the SPD been able to show successes or even accents that make people sit up and take notice. The exception is the defense, but only because worse was prevented by Boris Pistorius. Scholz seems unimpressed by all of this because he is not relying on snapshots, but on the next federal election.

It’s not just the SPD who are embarrassed by this. The CDU, especially the Greens and Liberals, also lack a sense of how to address the issues that are currently playing into the hands of the protest party. In view of the large number and urgency of the CDU, it should be able to build on its old size, which, however, is only within reach in individual countries. In East Germany, on the other hand, the situation regarding the containment of the AfD is desolate. In Berlin there is a barely concealed helplessness. If things continue like this, climate change will by far not be the greatest challenge facing Germans.