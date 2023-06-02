Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorpresident of Mexico, predicted that by 2023, the country’s economy will have a 4 percent growthwhile they recover from the crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In La Mañanera this June 2, AMLO assured that by 2024, in his last year of government, there will also be a growth in the economy of 4%.

“We are already raising the situation compared to the pandemic. Our forecast for this year is that we can reach 4% annual growth. And the same thing next year, which will already be the last year of government, but this unforeseen event (pandemic) touched us and we are leaving, ”said the chief executive.

However the Bank of Mexico It was estimated yesterday that the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for this year will reach 2.3%, 1.6% above what was estimated in a previous report.

While the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) forecast that the national economy would register an annual growth of 3%.

Employment in Mexico

López Obrador, made the presentation of the economic advances of the first quarter of 2023, where he highlighted the decrease in the unemployment rate.

When showing the comparative graphs with previous administrations, in which he was from Ernesto Zedillo to the present, the Mexican president pointed out that it was a historical figure

“Unemployment has fallen as it has not been seen in 20 years,” he commented as part of the presentation of the numbers for the first quarter of this 2023, in which the unemployment rate stands at 2.8 percent.

Likewise, in another graph, he compared current unemployment in Mexico with that of other countries, being on a par with nations like Japan and South Korea, which are among the lowest unemployment rates in the world: “We are among the lowest unemployment in the world,” he commented.