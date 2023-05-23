The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, confirmed that the Undersecretary of the Interior, Alejandro Encinas, was spied on however, he said he did not know the origin of the cyber invasion.

After it became known in a report in the New York Times newspaper, AMLO indicated that Alejandro Encinas had already let him know that he was being spied on.recommending that he not take much importance.

“Yes (Encinas) told me and I told him not to give it importance because there was no intention of spying on anyone,” said the president. “That they had asked him from the NYT if he was being spied on and he answered that probably yes, just from whom, if everyone spied before and continues to spy.”

When questioned about the origin of the espionage, since the report pointed to the pegasus programwhich is for the exclusive use of the Ministry of National Defense (sedena), in Mexico.

In an express question, he was asked:

-Is it not known if this espionage is not with Pegasus?

“Did not answer.

Are they not going to investigate?

“No, it’s that we don’t spy,” he mentioned when assuring that his government is not the same as the previous ones that did spy.

Espionage to Encinas

Alejandro Encinashas been “repeatedly spied on” through the Pegasus program, according to an investigation published this Monday by The New York Times with various sources in direct contact with him.

The undersecretary for Human Rights, Encinas, would be -if the information is confirmed- the highest spied on in the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with whom Encinas maintains a personal friendship that has not prevented several disagreements between them. , especially due to the role of the Armed Forces in various abuses and outrages.

The newspaper acknowledges that there is no definitive proof of who carried out the infiltration of Encinas’ phone, but immediately adds that the Army “It is the only entity in Mexico with access to this espionage program,” and it has spied on more phones than any other client in the world.

Only government agencies, and not individuals, can buy Pegasus, a software tool developed by the Israeli company NSO that allows infiltrating a phone – from a photo, email message or WhatsApp – and from there accessing the complete digital history of an individual, including all their conversations.

The last infiltration of Encinas’s phone occurred at least last year, while he was directing a truth commission to clarify the kidnapping and disappearance of 43 students in 2014, events that led Encinas to point to the responsibility of the Army.