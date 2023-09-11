With the ‘cork‘uncovered, now the President López Obradorplaced all his chips on the political board with which he will play in the choice of the next year. At the conclave and dinner of the delivery of the baton of command to Claudia Sheinbaumthe message he sent AMLO It was “we are who we are and we are who we are”.

The one who moved did not appear in the photo, as the classic says. We say this because yesterday was not there either. Marcelo Ebrard at the certificate delivery ceremony to Claudia Sheinbaum as Coordinator of the Defense Committees of the Fourth Transformationthis means that he is not with those who are, it looks like a breakup, today we will know.

It is not necessary to have been at last Friday’s dinner at the ‘El Mayor’ restaurant in the historic center of Mexico City, to know that AMLO Not only did he support his candidate, he also presented his campaign generals, Adam Augusto Lopez at the national level and to the governors in the states.

The play of President López Obrador It is practical, organized and precise. You already have your candidate and his campaign generals Ready, the next step is to lower the chains of command to organize the structure. In such a way that in Sinaloa The person in charge of placing the pieces on the board and moving them will be the Governor Rubén Rocha.

At the state level it must be said that the signal AMLO is clear, the Governor Rubén Rocha He was the only Sinaloan who was in ‘El Mayor’ at the exclusive dinner for the presentation of the baton of power and yesterday in the presidium of the official event of Claudia Sheinbaum as coordinator of the Defense of the 4Tthere is no margin for error, so be very careful.

Outstanding. Yesterday Sunday, those who were accompanying the Governor Rubén Rocha at the event of delivery of certificate to Claudia Sheinbaum in Mexico City were the mayor of Culiacán, Juan de Dios Gámez and the Secretary of Public Works, Joaquín Landeros.

In a photograph published on the social networks of the Governor Rocha at the event of Brunetteappears to your right Juan de Dios Gamez and to your left Joaquin Landerossending a powerful message, about the present and future of the 4T in Sinaloabut we will talk about that later in fine details.

Forehead. On the opposition side, the only Sinaloans who were in the presidium and just behind the next presidential candidate of the Broad Front for Mexico, Xochitl Galvezwere the federal representative Paloma Sánchez and the state leader of the Youth Network, Hecbel López.

In policy Nothing is a coincidence, so don’t lose sight of Paloma Sánchez and Hecbel López, because they were in the best position at the event organized by the CEN of the PRI for Xochitl Galvez last weekend. Let us remember that the candidatures are signed at the desk of ‘Alito’ Moreno. At the time.

Diary. Today at 9:00 a.m. Governor Rubén Rocha will be leading his traditional weekly conference It will be very interesting, because it was at the national political epicenter. We will see who accompanies him at the event and we will talk to him about all the details.

Political Memory. “Every choice has its obverse, that is, a renunciation, so there is no difference between the act of choosing and the act of renouncing”: Italo Calvino.

