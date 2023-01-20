US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has called on Ukraine’s allies to “go further” in their support for that country. “We cannot allow ourselves any delays in the war started by Russia,” said Austin, who gave his fellow ministers details of the latest US $2.5 billion aid package for Kiev.
#Americans #urge #speed #delivery #heavy #equipment #Ukraine
HS Analysis | Robin Packalen’s song is a merciless disappointment, but fortunately UMK offers a wonderful surprise this year as well
Finn The UMK drug is at its peak again. The absolute best thing is to notice how well New Music...
Leave a Reply