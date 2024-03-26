Through a conversation on Reddit, a group of people of different nationalities put on the table the habits that they consider most unpleasant or strange of the citizens of the United States and this is what happened.

It all started when Reddit user Raphael_Olbert asked a question that sparked a huge debate.: “What is common in the United States, but is not common in Europe?”. From that moment on, more than 6,000 people took on the task of giving their opinion on the matter.

The 'strange' habits in the United States that Europeans don't understand



In the discussion there have been a large number of conflicting opinions regarding the customs of the American people, However, some of the ones that have attracted the most attention are:

Driving long distances for reasons not related to leisure travel.

Users of the social network questioned why people in the United States use cars so much, since they claim that even if they are not going to travel, they spend many hours driving.

At this point, people highlighted the fact that a large number of businesses and public places are air-conditioned, and they did not miss the opportunity to express their opinion with words like: “I feel like the difference is the amount of air conditioning that blows up in the United States.. Entering public places like restaurants and stores is like entering a refrigerator. And it seems like central air throughout the house (vs. an AC unit for a bedroom) is much more common.”

Europeans don't understand why they use so much air conditioning in the US. Photo:iStock Share

Garbage disposals in the sink

Another issue that the Europeans did not miss is the fact that many kitchens in the United States have a disposal in the dishwashing area. Among the comments, a British person stated “I saw them in movies. “It's very strange and I think a lot of Brits would have fewer fingers if we had them here.”