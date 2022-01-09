American football The newcomer ran the touchdown of his life and received a rude comment from his teammate: “However, you are really slow”

Supportman Nick Bolton ran an 86-yard touchdown early Sunday morning Finnish time.

American a supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs playing in the NFL League Nick Bolton got touchdown statistics in a handsome way early on Sunday morning Finnish time.

When the 183-centimeter and 105-pound defender got the ball after the Denver Broncos brawl, he took it all the way to the Broncos goal area.

As much as 86 yards touchdown lifted the Chiefs one point from a loss to a 26-21 lead, and as a quarterback Patrick Mahomes advanced with the ball into the end zone in an extra two-point attempt, the Chiefs ’lead was instantly 28-21.

The Chiefs finally won their last away game in the regular season with a score of 28-24.

Bolton, 21, was ready to repeat his touchdown in sports media on ESPN in an interview, after his teammates Mecole Hardman arrived at the scene.

Winger Hardman, 23, interrupted the situation in the second season with the confidence of the Super Bowl winner.

“However, you’re really slow,” Hardman announced into the microphone.